4 Ways to Upgrade Your Home with Technology
Home technology devices can change your day-to-day life for the better. Having total control over your thermostat, lights, and security cameras via your smartphone will not only make life easier, but it can be the ultimate status symbol. Employing the coolest new gadget around your house shows visitors that not only are you hip to the newest trends, but you also have the means to buy them.
So how can you turn your home into a high-tech center of efficiency? Here are four pieces of technology that will immediately upgrade any home.
Voice Assistants
One of the hottest home technology gadgets on the market are the Voice Assistant devices. Amazon’s Echo, Google Home, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Apple’s new HomePod have become popular additions to any household.
What is the point of having a Voice Assistant? Well, how many times have you been making dinner, your hands are messy, but you need to search the internet to perfect your recipe? A Voice Assistant allows you to seamlessly ask your device virtually anything, hands free, and it will respond to your every command. Turn on music, lights, or search the internet with just the sound of your voice.
Light Bulbs
Let’s talk about something that can bring any home together – lighting. Modern technology allows you to control the lights in your home with the push of a button. Many smart bulbs, can be connected to your IOS or Android phones. You can control the level of lighting, create an automatic schedule, and connect them to most major voice assistant devices.
Not only can you now control your lights from anywhere, but you can make sure you are saving energy and money, too. Light Emitting Diode (LED) and Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFL) bulbs will last long, use less energy, and bring down energy costs. LED and CFL lights have many advantages over traditional light bulbs.
Smart Home Thermostat
Smart Home Thermostats provide a home with countless advantages compared to a traditional thermostat. You can control your automated settings from your phone or other devices, and receive feedback on your energy efficiency. Some thermostats can even automatically adjust the temperature of the house depending on the weather outside.
Smart Home Hubs
So how are you going to control all of these different devices in your home? Connect them to a Smart Home Hub so that you can control your lights, thermostat, and security devices from one source. For more convenience you can set them up so when you unlock your front door, your entryway lights will turn on and your thermostat will automatically set to your favorite temperature. The technology for these devices is still advancing, so be sure to read up on Smart Home Hubs before purchasing.
Fads come and Go
As anyone who has lived in our technological age knows, household tech fads come and go. As new technologies emerge, your favorite gadget may soon become extinct (RIP to my Garmin GPS). With modern technology making everyday life a little easier, however, these four technologies will provide an immediate upgrade to your quality of life at home. Just remember to do plenty of research before investing, but take advantage of these amenities that will turn your home into a high-tech center of living.
