Ways to Pass Time While Traveling
If you have flown recently, then you are already painfully aware of the long waiting times. First, you wait for security. Then, you wait for your flight to be called. Next, you wait for your flight to take off. You may even have to wait for customs. While many flight times are under two hours, it is not unusual to wait for four or more hours in order to fly two. There are some things that you can do to pass this time while waiting that may help it seem to go by faster.
Read
There are over 129 million books in the world, so find a great one to read. This activity may help you escape into a different world where you will not grow as impatient while waiting. Reading about a favorite non-fiction topic may even help you become a better citizen. Meanwhile, reading fiction may let you use your vivid imagination to explore remote locations. While you may want to bring along a physical book or get one in the library, do not forget about the wonderful books found online.
Color
Adult coloring books are designed to relieve the stress in your life. Chances are that your brain will enter a meditative state while you are coloring. Most adults find that their stress level goes down when coloring. Coloring is a wonderful way to increase your mindfulness. Everyone can color, so give it a try so that you will not notice how long you have been waiting. It is easy to carry coloring books and colored pencils with you wherever you go.
Listen to Music
Many people find listening to music very calming. People who listen to music regularly are happier and calmer. Listening to great music may even help boost the immune system. Scientists have discovered that listening to music helps the body adjust to time zone changes. If you are traveling on vacation, then listening to music has been shown to help you remember details of your vacation better.
Play Games
Playing games during long waiting times helps you feel positive emotions like curiosity, optimism and love. Scientists say that these feelings can last up to 24 hours after playing a favorite game. People who play games are usually more goal orientated. Playing a game with someone often makes one more willing to cooperate with that person in real life. Take advantage of the free wifi to download games while you are waiting.
Knitting
It is easy to bring along some knitting to the airport. Creating something with your hands makes you feel more productive while waiting. Knitting can help a person enter a meditative state reducing levels of anxiety. When you busy with a craft, other people are more likely to talk to you allowing you to meet people from around the world more easily. If you are feeling stressed about your journey or your long wait time, then knitting works as a great stress reliever. If you never learned to knit, then try one of the circular knitters because they are so easy to use.
There are many things that you can do while waiting. You can read, color, knit or play games. While many people become aggravated during long waits, each of these activities has positive side effects encouraging you to become a better person.
