Ways to impress Your boss
Advancing from your current job position isn't always a linear path. Nowadays, the competitive and highly saturated job markets make it more difficult to be noticed for your hard work and talents. Impressing your boss is definitely a surefire way to get yourself a title promotion and pay raise. But how does one grab attention without looking like the office "suck-up"? Here's five ways to impress your boss without overdoing it.
Know What Type of Boss You're Dealing With
Some employers judge their workers by their output, while others focus on input. For instance, a financial adviser who works from home can accomplish his/her job duties and send it electronically, and never have to communicate with his/her boss. In this case, the adviser would be judged by his/her output. If your boss, however, prefers to see how you do your work step-by-step and likes you to update him/her on a regular basis, then it can be said that they judge employees by input. For the latter type of employer, you'll want to pay attention to details as much as possible and be well-organized. For those being judged by output, just make sure you deliver tasks and finish projects on time or earlier.
Improve Your Presence Around the Office
Whether you're being judged by input or output, your presence around the office also plays a key role. How you deliver your work will be taken into account as much or sometimes even more than the actual output itself. Arriving early, for instance, is and has always been a key factor to doing good work. Other measures you can take to impress your boss and coworkers is to dress sharply. Of course, be careful not to overdo this. You don't need to wear a suit and tie on a hot summer day just to look more professional than your peers. In some instances, it won't hurt to give your boss a gift, such as a Knight pen holder or donations in their name.
Be Technically Savvy
Everyone loves the person in the office who can troubleshoot technical issues. Learn and master your computer as well as other hardware and software systems that your company uses on a daily basis. If your printer or fax machine breaks, be ready to assist your coworkers or employer with fixing the issue. Read manuals on your free time or practice more advanced applications on your computer beyond a simple spreadsheet in between breaks. Nearly all jobs today, even in the labor industry, now run with computers, and any interruptions can result in costly delays and missed deadlines.
Think Outside the Box
Wanting to impress your superiors does not necessarily mean you should always agree to what they have to say. Following the herd may provide you job security but it won't impress anyone. Don't be afraid to explore ideas, regardless if they pertain to the company or not. Suggest things that could be improved in the workplace and be proactive in meetings and business talks. Employees who are more engaged and passionate about their work tend to just naturally draw attention to themselves.
Support Your Coworkers
Most people see their coworkers as competition from the job title they desire. And while the old adage is "Nice guys finish last", it can actually be advantageous to your career if you help others. Being helpful to others is undoubtedly an important quality for aspiring managers and employers. In a sense, you are basically managing your coworkers with their projects, providing helpful feedback where possible. Don't just be helpful when your employer is hovering around the workplace, and instead do so whenever your coworkers ask for it.
Impressing your boss to an extent that he/she rewards you with a job promotion or pay raise does not come overnight. It takes a consistent work ethic and ongoing improvement in input and output to actually build your credentials as a potential candidate for a higher position in your company. Make yourself invaluable so that you can command better salary and benefits with the five aforementioned tips.
