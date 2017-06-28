- U.S Farmers Show Resilience Throughout the COVID Pandemic (11/7/20)
7 Ways To Be Indispensable At Work
Building a solid career is a very important part of having a full life. Feeling as though you are irreplaceable at your job can give you confidence in your future and a sense of pride in your work. Here are seven ways that you can make yourself indispensable at work.
Go the extra mile
Doing more than is expected of you is a great way to stand out at your job. When you see something that needs to get done at work, instead of waiting for someone to tell you to do it, just take the initiative to get the job done. This will make you much more valuable at work.
Treat everyone with respect
No one likes a disrespectful coworker. Learning how to work well with other and will make you an integral part of any team. Even if you have trouble connecting with certain team members in your company, it is important to learn how to treat them with respect. This will help your work projects go smoothly and give you a strong position in the business.
Always stay positive
We become what we think about. If we are always focusing on the negative aspects of our job, we are most likely going to start despising where we work. If we don't like where we work, we are going to do a poor job. However, if you start to focus on the positive parts of your job, you will start to see all of the great parts of your job. The happier you are with your career, the better worker you will be. Learn to love your job. Focus on all the parts of your day that make you happy and excited. This will help you have an infectious attitude of positivity in your company.
Learn another language
The world is becoming more interconnected each year with the advancement of modern technology. International business is in full swing more than ever before. This can be one of the most important ways to keep up with all of the globalization happening more each year. There are many resources that can help you easily and quickly learn a new language. This will help you become a strong team player who will help bridge cultural gaps in your business. While the initial time investment of learning a new language may be a large one, it will be an investment that will pay off big in the long run.
Come in early and stay late
If you are willing to be the first one in your office and the last one to leave, this is going to make a big impression on upper management. This is one of the most effective ways to show that you care about the company you are working for. There is nothing more infuriating than a manager having to keep hounding an employee about coming in late to work and slipping out early at any given opportunity. However, there is also nothing more satisfying than an employee who is always early to work and stays a bit later. This is a mark of a team player who is not one to replace in the company.
Learn to be a team player
When you are able to work hard on a team, things can really get done. There are many books and seminars that can help you learn to be a great team player. Brushing up on your communication skills will also help you be the best team member you can be. Remember, you need to check your ego at the door in order to be a team player. Make sure that you can listen to other's ideas and opinions even if they are not the same as yours.
Commit yourself to mastery
Becoming the best at what you do is a sure fire way to make sure you are irreplaceable in any industry. Committing yourself to mastery is a long journey. If you are willing to put in the countless hours it takes to become a master in your chosen field, you will never have to worry about job security. When you are the best at any given skill, it will be easy for you to be one of the most well-respected employees in a company.
