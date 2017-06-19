- Cyberattacks are on the rise during the pandemic (10/29/20)
How to deal with a broken phone
Have you ever went to check your phone and experienced the white screen of death? Or have you accidentally dropped your iPhone into the sink or toilet? If so, these scenarios probably sent you into at least a brief moment of panic. But don't worry! There are ways to repair many of these mishaps. While there are a lot of tips online on how to repair certain types of damage to a phone, here are the fixes for the most common phone issues.
If You Crack the Screen
A cracked screen can be annoying and slightly dangerous. While you will probably want to think about getting your phone's cracked screen repaired (or just replacing the phone, depending on its value), you can opt for a simple, short-term solution by buying an anti-glare screen cover. Of course, it's a good idea to have one of these already protecting your phone. Most Apple stores, cell phone stores, and online shops carry different screen protectors, and it is generally best to have an in-store representative help you apply the cover, especially over a cracked screen.
If You Drop Your Phone in Water
How many of you iPhone users have had your phone go for an unexpected swim in the toilet, sink, or even in a pool? Cell phones and water do not mix, and iPhones are especially vulnerable to water damage. If your phone takes a plunge, get it out as quickly as possible and immediately turn the phone off.
When your phone gets water in it, its electricity causes short circuits to occur. If you have a phone that opens, quickly remove the panel and get the battery out. The entire phone should be thoroughly wiped down and let to dry.
However, if your phone is fully submerged (especially if you have a tricky iPhone that cannot be opened), one of the best methods for saving your phone is to enclose it in a bag of rice for 48 hours. The phone needs to be fully immersed in the rice and the bag closed and air-tight. Be careful that a grain of rice does not get stuck in the charging port since the port is just slightly bigger than the grain of rice.
When 48 have passed, you will need to turn the phone on and check to make sure that water has not seeped inside. Sometimes, water can get under the screen, and even just a few drops will distort your screen.
If Your Phone Stops Charging
Another issue that commonly occurs is the failure to charge. This can be caused by a defective cable, broken charging port, or a faulty rechargeable battery case. Try changing the position of the cable or unplugging the cable and plugging it back into the port.
If the port seems to be the problem, this is because electricity isn't passing through the connector and port. If you have any phone that is not an iPhone, you can power down the phone and remove the battery, which allows you enough space to use a toothpick or needle to lift the tab inside the port. Doing this can allow more electricity to generate since the port and connector need to be close enough together. If you're uncomfortable doing this by yourself, you will need to find a phone-savvy friend or face paying upwards of $150 for a manufacturer to repair it.
If Your Battery Fails
Some phones actually come with faulty batteries in them. In fact, Apple admitted that some of its iPhone 5 factory-installed batteries were defective. Sometimes, however, it's not the battery itself that is failing. Check to make sure your phone is in a power-saving mode. Also, keep in mind that some apps significantly drain battery power.
If you have ruled out background processing as the culprit, you'll likely need to replace the battery. Most phones have relatively cheap versions of their batteries available online. Manufacturers sell genuine parts, but many knock-off versions work just as well, if not better than their brand-name counterparts.
If you have an iPhone, be aware that opening up your phone to remove a battery voids your warranty. If you are under warranty, Apple can replace the battery for you, but if your warranty has expired, it will cost you. Your best bet is to get a battery-changing kit for iPhones online if you aren't under warranty.
Sometimes, cell phone damage is beyond DIY repair. If you are unable to diagnose and/or repair your broken phone, contact your phone's manufacturer to discuss your options. Unfortunately, cell phones (like many other pieces of expensive technology) are built to break down over time, and they're certainly not invulnerable to accidents. The best thing to do is not get too stressed out by your faulty phone and try some DIY techniques before handing your phone over to the manufacturer.
