Ways to keep your marriage strong
Every marriage requires plenty of time and work to grow and thrive over the years. When you want to protect your marriage and allow it to remain healthy, you'll need to steward your relationship with the bond that you share with your spouse. When you're looking for ways to keep your marriage strong, there are a few important steps to take.
Schedule Date Nights
It can be easy to become too busy with your work life and household responsibilities, which can make it easy to avoid making your relationship a priority. Make it a point to schedule a date night once a week to enjoy time with your husband or wife and have a special night out together without the kids. Make a list of different types of activities that you can enjoy, which can include taking a cooking class, going wine tasting, or spending the evening playing mini golf. By changing up your routine, you can have fun together and keep your relationship exciting instead of sticking to the same plans.
Plan Trips Together
Planning trips to a new destination with your spouse each year will allow you to explore the world together and have a break from your everyday routine. Consider visiting St. Tropez where you can enjoy a dinner cruise on the clear waters or explore Egypt where you'll get a glimpse of the pyramids while riding a camel in the desert. Having new experiences together will allow you to make unforgettable memories that help you to have a richer relationship that is meaningful and fun.
Give Gifts for Anniversaries
Celebrating your spouse is an important part of showing your appreciation for them throughout your marriage. Celebrate your anniversary each year by giving a special gift that will allow your significant other to feel valued. Choose a gift that is unique to your spouse's interest or your relationship. A photo gift that includes pictures of past events will allow your spouse to relive special moments that you've shared together. A personalized picture frame or coffee mug can also show your love and appreciation for your significant other. Don't forget to include a card that expresses your love and how much the person means to you.
Check in With Each Other Daily
Checking in with each other daily is important to keep your relationship happy and productive. You can talk to each other about the details of your day, which can include high and low points. Your time together will also allow you to offer a compliment or encouragement to your spouse while also making requests that don't come with complaints. Checking in with one another will help you to remain close as you maintain busy schedules and are often pressed on time.
Create Teamwork
Teamwork is essential to keep your home running and avoid fights that can develop due to misunderstandings. Split up the responsibilities of the home depending on how much you each work during the week. Negotiate who is responsible for doing the dishes each night or who should be taking out the trash. Understanding each of your roles can allow you to work together instead of feeling overworked.
Understand Your Spouse's Love Language
Each person has their own love language, which determines how they feel cared for by their spouse. Communicate with your spouse about how you feel most loved and vice versa. Many people feel loved by acts of service, which can include making dinner for your spouse or giving them a back massage. Other people feel loved by receiving words of affirmation. If your spouse needs verbal encouragement, consider writing a letter every few weeks that shows your appreciation for who they are and what they mean to you. You can also write daily encouragement on small notes that are left around the house, which can remind your significant other that they're on your mind.
Speak Highly of One Another
Speaking negatively about your spouse or complaining about them to your family members or friends can damper your relationship and cause bitterness on both sides. When you're together, praise your significant other publically, which will allow them to feel esteemed. You can brag about their hard work ethic or how well they parent the kids. Act as their publicist and remain vocal about their achievements to show that you're proud of who they are and what they've accomplished in life.
