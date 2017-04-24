*Menu
Southeast Missourian
Margaret Francis
In her blog, Margaret Francis writes about the job market, resume improvement, career advice and other topics. She grew up in Cape Girardeau and has lived here the last five years. She's a career counselor with a master's degree, a Career Management Practitioner certified by the Institute for Career Certification International and has been recognized as a National Certified Counselor (NCC) through the National Board for Certified Counselors.
How to Prepare for an Interview the Day Before

Posted Monday, April 24, 2017, at 2:02 PM

Getting a job in today's world can often feel like a series of jumping out of the frying pan and into the fire: creating a resume, applying to numberless open positions, waiting for the employees to contact you back, being interviewed and finally landing the job. Of these, the interview can be the most daunting, and interviewing well will make biggest difference of whether an employer will offer you a position or not. For instance, if you have an exceptional resume, that doesn't determine if you have achieved a position in a company, which is your goal. On the other hand, the interview does. That being said, you have to prepare yourself the day before your interview. Here are a few things you can do that will help make you ready.

  • Research the Company: Visit the "About Us" page on the company's website to learn a little about what they do, their corporate values, their mission, etc. If you notice anything that sparks you interest, take note of it: Many hiring managers will ask if you have any questions about their company at the end of the interview. Oftentimes, they will also ask what you know about the company. This is your chance to prove that you would make an enthusiastic and valuable employee.

  • Make Yourself Presentable: Think about what you're going to wear on the day of the interview. If you need to buy, say, a new suit or new shoes, do so. Hygiene is also important: Get a nice, professional haircut and, if you're a man with facial hair, make sure to style it in a professional manner. For ideas on that, check out here. Overall, you want to actually look like you're serious about working for their company. If you don't look serious, they're not going to take you seriously, and you'll not get the job.

  • Think About your Responses to their Questions: You're going to want to be prepared for the interviewer's questions. You'll end up making yourself look bad if you hem and haw after each question; worse yet, if you fail to answer it. Visit here to give yourself some idea on what questions they may ask. Think about what qualities you have that make you a worthy candidate for the position. Think about your previous work experience and how it applies to the position you're hoping to achieve. Then, play out the interview in your head. Better yet, have a mock interview with a friend or relative. Some universities hold a practice interview day. Utilize such resources if they are available to you.

  • Get a Good Night's Sleep: This is especially crucial if the interview is scheduled earlier in the morning. You never know what to expect at the interview, so you have to make sure that you have a sharp mind. It's also beneficial for you to have a lot of positive energy as this can make you come across well to an interviewer. On the other hand, if you're not energetic and are foggy-minded, the interviewer may well misinterpret this as you not really being interested in the position or the company. Try to strive for at least six hours of uninterrupted sleep. Unfortunately, you may suffer from a minor (or major) form of insomnia, as is common nowadays.

