How to Prepare for an Interview the Day Before

- Research the Company: Visit the "About Us" page on the company's website to learn a little about what they do, their corporate values, their mission, etc. If you notice anything that sparks you interest, take note of it: Many hiring managers will ask if you have any questions about their company at the end of the interview. Oftentimes, they will also ask what you know about the company. This is your chance to prove that you would make an enthusiastic and valuable employee.
- Make Yourself Presentable: Think about what you're going to wear on the day of the interview. If you need to buy, say, a new suit or new shoes, do so. Hygiene is also important: Get a nice, professional haircut and, if you're a man with facial hair, make sure to style it in a professional manner. For ideas on that, check out here. Overall, you want to actually look like you're serious about working for their company. If you don't look serious, they're not going to take you seriously, and you'll not get the job.
- Think About your Responses to their Questions: You're going to want to be prepared for the interviewer's questions. You'll end up making yourself look bad if you hem and haw after each question; worse yet, if you fail to answer it. Visit here to give yourself some idea on what questions they may ask. Think about what qualities you have that make you a worthy candidate for the position. Think about your previous work experience and how it applies to the position you're hoping to achieve. Then, play out the interview in your head. Better yet, have a mock interview with a friend or relative. Some universities hold a practice interview day. Utilize such resources if they are available to you.
- Get a Good Night's Sleep: This is especially crucial if the interview is scheduled earlier in the morning. You never know what to expect at the interview, so you have to make sure that you have a sharp mind. It's also beneficial for you to have a lot of positive energy as this can make you come across well to an interviewer. On the other hand, if you're not energetic and are foggy-minded, the interviewer may well misinterpret this as you not really being interested in the position or the company. Try to strive for at least six hours of uninterrupted sleep. Unfortunately, you may suffer from a minor (or major) form of insomnia, as is common nowadays.