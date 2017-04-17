- The Small Business Owner and Product Liability (1/18/18)
Ways to Promote Your Company Online
Promoting your business online can be easy if you know where to go and what to do. If you are not sure where to even begin, here are some helpful tips on simple business promotion methods that have been proven to work.
Using Popular Local Listing Services
The first thing that needs to be done, if you haven't already, is register your business on Google Places, Microsoft's Bing, and Yahoo! Local. This will allow your business to be more easily found on these three search engines. Register, fill out the required forms, and verify your business on all three of these websites right away.
Promote on Social Media
Social media has grown so much that it is a necessity when it comes to online promotion. By networking with others on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, just to name a few, you will be connecting on a personal level with potential clients. Make sure to have and use an account for yourself and your business.
Start a Blog
By starting a blog, you are connecting with consumers directly and getting your businesses name out there. You must remember to frequently update with new posts because a blog that is not being updated with refreshing content won't help much.
Upload Multimedia on YouTube
By creating and sharing promotional videos on websites like YouTube you will be connecting to more potential customers for free. Create interesting and informative videos that are relevant to your product and business for the best results.
Use Search Engine Optimization
Paul Granger says that now is the best time for creating a local strategy of your presence on search engine results pages. Search engine optimization is any activity that tries to improve a websites search engine rankings. There are many things that must be done to improve search engine ranking. With so many sales coming through search engines like Google, improved SEO can have a huge impact on your website's sales.
Create Press Releases
Each time that you and your company do something worth talking about, create a press release and submit it to websites like PRLog or 24/7 Press Release. They are both powerful tools to help generate publicity. Also, try to find other websites similar to them.
Participate in a Relevant Online Community
For just about every subject imaginable there are online communities where people discuss them. Sign up for a few and start checking in daily. Make posts and start to get to know some of the people. You don't want to start promoting your business right away. You want to make a few acquaintances and build some rapport with them. You can passively promote your business simply by adding a link to your site with your signature. Make sure to only mention it when it is appropriate and don't force it.
These are seven great ways that you can help promote your business online for free. If you've done them correctly, you should see a noticeable improvement when checking out your website's stats and hopefully have a spike in your product or service's sales.
