Illmo overpass opens with fanfare in 1978

Oct. 1, 1978 Southeast Missourian

ABOVE: The "Celebration of the Overpass" was contagious as balloons streamed away toward Scott City at the Illmo foot of the overpass, where a parade led by the Illmo-Scott City High School marching band crossed the overpass after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. BELOW: Lt. Gov. William Phelps and his wife, Joanne, found a way to avoid the traffic as the "Celebration of the Overpass" backed up at the First street grade crossing. They parked on the north side of the overpass and walked into Illmo well above the train tracks. Lt. Gov. Phelps dedicated the new overpass to the memory of those killed at the grade crossing that is to be removed. (Fred Lynch photos)

I-SC overpass opens

By Paul Grosswiler

Missourian Staff Writer

ILLMO - The motorists waiting at the First street railroad crossing here Friday afternoon showed no sign of knowing it would be the last time they would have to wait at the crossing.

As the train lumbered westward through Illmo at 3 Friday afternoon, however, there was clear enough indication that the long lines of traffic backed up on either side of the tracks would soon be a thing of the past.

Because there were some vehicles, that for the first time in the history of Illmo and Scott City, were not forced to wait on the train.

The waiting motorists could easily spy the fire truck and ambulance that were bringing up the tail end of a parade that arched over the slow-moving train on a rainbow of concrete, the newly-completed overpass.

The train passed and the signal gates opened. When the ribbon stretching across the foot of the overpass at Second street was cut by Missouri Lt. Gov. William Phelps about half an hour later, no other trains had passed.

About 30 years of campaigning by citizens to erect a track crossing without dodging trains came to fruition as the ribbon snapped, hundreds of balloons sailed northward across the overpass, fireworks thundered and church bells pealed.

It seemed nearly the entire populace of Illmo and Scott City were gathered at the foot of the overpass as a resplendent Indian Summer day provided plenty of sunshine and warmth.

The special guests invited to "The Celebration of the Overpass" included past mayors of Illmo, Scott City and Illmo officials, Highway Department District 10 officials, State Sen. John Dennis and Lt. Gov. Phelps, as well as representatives from the I-SC School District administration and student body and members of the original overpass petition committee.

The parade, led by the I-SC School marching band and including representatives of many local civic and school organizations, clowns, horses, a tiger, antique cars, the Illmo fire engine and North Scott County Ambulance Service, the parade waited on the bridge as the lieutenant governor addressed the crowd.

The moment of dedication itself was a somber, heartfelt one injected into the festive mood, as Lt. Gov. Phelps remembered the many victims of fatal car-train accidents at the soon-to-be closed First street crossing.

"In dedicating this bridge," Lt. Gov. Phelps said, "I dedicate this bridge to the memory of those who lost their lives, unfortunately before the bridge became a reality.

"And to those," he added, "who can now travel safely. Let's start now to use a bridge that will last for many, many lifetimes."

An outburst of fireworks, balloons and church bells resounded immediately after the ribbon was cut, and the parade completed its transversal of the structure.

Lt. Gov. Phelps in his remarks noted how the necessity of the overpass had been illustrated to him that afternoon.

Having arrived somewhat behind schedule to the dedication and being blocked by the 3 p.m. train, the lieutenant governor and his wife parked on the north side of the bridge and walked across to the dedication site.

"All good things start with concerned citizens and citizen volunteers," he said, complimenting the efforts of Illmo and Scott City residents who urged the state to give the overpass project clearance and a high priority. "It started in the hearts and minds of concerned citizens. Had not the people of this area become concerned, I doubt that we would be here today."

District 10 Engineer Lionel T. Murray told the celebrants that "this is a real privilege for us in the Highway Department to be here at this momentous occasion. We know it will save lives in its time not to mention needless delays."

Mr. Murray reassured residents that it is the state's responsibility to keep the overpass clear during winter months and that snow and ice will not present a problem on the overpass' steep grade.

A group of Illmo residents, seeing the steepness of the finished overpass, expressed concern to the Board of Aldermen last month about its being passable during heavy snow and ice this winter. The group, originally seeking an alternative to the removal of the grade crossing that the overpass is replacing, decided last week to not pursue the matter with state officials and the railroad.

"It is our responsibility to see this will be free in the winter," Mr. Murray said. "You can count on free travel during the winter. I hope this will relieve your doubts. We cannot leave this dangerous crossing open."