Gazebo at Ivers Square - then and now

- -30- then and now (8/22/18)2
- Meet Mable at Mable's Cafe in Chaffee (8/20/18)
- Willow Grove Rockets Skate Club (8/15/18)
- Central Municipal Pool built in 1979 (8/13/18)
- Hecht's Store founder returns to Main street (8/8/18)
- Land acquired to build SEMO Port (8/6/18)
- St. Vincent's Seminary ends after 136 years (8/1/18)
Order this photoThe gazebo at Ivers Square was known as a bandstand when this undated photo was taken at Common Pleas Courthouse Park in Cape Girardeau. Below is a recent photograph taken during a Tunes at Twilight event.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.