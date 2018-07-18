Don McNeely marks 40 years at KFVS

- -30- then and now (8/22/18)2
July 18, 1983 Southeast Missourian
KFVS-TV veteran weatherman Don McNeely chats with Mrs. Paul Meyr of Jackson during an open house celebrating McNeely's 40 years in broadcasting. In the background is his daughter, Donna. Area residents stood in line in the 300 block of Broadway Sunday afternoon, waiting to tour the KFVS Television building. About 2,500 people turned out. (Fred Lynch photos)
