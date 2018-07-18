*Menu
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Don McNeely marks 40 years at KFVS

Posted Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at 12:00 AM

July 18, 1983 Southeast Missourian

KFVS-TV veteran weatherman Don McNeely chats with Mrs. Paul Meyr of Jackson during an open house celebrating McNeely's 40 years in broadcasting. In the background is his daughter, Donna. Area residents stood in line in the 300 block of Broadway Sunday afternoon, waiting to tour the KFVS Television building. About 2,500 people turned out. (Fred Lynch photos)

Read about Don McNeely's career in this previous blog:

Don McNeely said it would

