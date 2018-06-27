*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Recent posts
Archives

Fornfelt roundhouse aerial 1939

Posted Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at 12:00 AM

Order this photo

G.D. Fronabarger took this aerial photograph of Fornfelt, the present Scott City, with the railroad roundhouse in 1939. Scott City was formed March 7, 1960 from the towns of Ancell and Fornfelt. The railroad yards were shared by Fornfelt and Illmo. In 1980, Illmo was incorporated into Scott City.

Read more about the history of Scott City on the city's website:

The History of Scott City, Mo.

Comments

Be the first to post a comment

Respond to this blog