Fornfelt roundhouse aerial 1939

G.D. Fronabarger took this aerial photograph of Fornfelt, the present Scott City, with the railroad roundhouse in 1939. Scott City was formed March 7, 1960 from the towns of Ancell and Fornfelt. The railroad yards were shared by Fornfelt and Illmo. In 1980, Illmo was incorporated into Scott City.

