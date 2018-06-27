Fornfelt roundhouse aerial 1939

- -30- then and now (8/22/18)2
- Meet Mable at Mable's Cafe in Chaffee (8/20/18)
- Willow Grove Rockets Skate Club (8/15/18)
- Central Municipal Pool built in 1979 (8/13/18)
- Hecht's Store founder returns to Main street (8/8/18)
- Land acquired to build SEMO Port (8/6/18)
- St. Vincent's Seminary ends after 136 years (8/1/18)
G.D. Fronabarger took this aerial photograph of Fornfelt, the present Scott City, with the railroad roundhouse in 1939. Scott City was formed March 7, 1960 from the towns of Ancell and Fornfelt. The railroad yards were shared by Fornfelt and Illmo. In 1980, Illmo was incorporated into Scott City.
Read more about the history of Scott City on the city's website:
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.