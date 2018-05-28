Battleship action in Capaha Park?

- -30- then and now (8/22/18)2
June 27, 1983 Southeast Missourian
ABOVE: A battleship in Cape Girardeau? Well, yes and no. What appears to be a torpedo exploding in the water is actually an aerator at Capaha Park lagoon. The "ship" is a scale model of the USS Wisconsin and has a 7 hp. engine. It is used by the Navy for display purposes. BELOW: Capt. Tom Cockrell, left, the Navy recruiter here, is assisted by Seaman Recruit Kevin Hinkebein. (Fred Lynch photos)
