f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Battleship action in Capaha Park?

Posted Monday, May 28, 2018, at 12:00 AM

June 27, 1983 Southeast Missourian

ABOVE: A battleship in Cape Girardeau? Well, yes and no. What appears to be a torpedo exploding in the water is actually an aerator at Capaha Park lagoon. The "ship" is a scale model of the USS Wisconsin and has a 7 hp. engine. It is used by the Navy for display purposes. BELOW: Capt. Tom Cockrell, left, the Navy recruiter here, is assisted by Seaman Recruit Kevin Hinkebein. (Fred Lynch photos)

