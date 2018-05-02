*Menu
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Sunrise on the Mississippi River 1949

Posted Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 12:00 AM
Jan. 29, 1949 Southeast Missourian

It was so unusual for the sun to be shining -- it hadn't really shown its face all week -- that the photographer got up early this morning to snap Old Sol as it rose over the river. He got started early because he feared the sunshine might not last, for the records show that today was only the third in the 29 days of January so far that could be called fair. Others were partly cloudy, cloudy, foggy or rainy. The river stage was 28.5 feet, rising. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)

  • Gorgeous photo!

    -- Posted by Tom Harte on Sat, May 5, 2018, at 1:51 PM

