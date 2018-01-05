Fountain Park built in 1931

Cold temperatures support a growing ice sculpture Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 on the fountain at the goldfish pond at Fountain Park in Cape Girardeau. Situated across from the city's water plant on East Cape Rock Drive, the park was built in 1931 as a project of the Better Service Club of Missouri Utilities Co. employees. See story below. (Fred Lynch photos)

May 21, 1931 Southeast Missourian

Park to Be Central Feature in Beautification at Water Plant

A project of the Better Service Club, composed of 60 employees of the Missouri Utilities Co. in Cape Girardeau, Chaffee and Illmo, under construction at the site of the new water plant at Cape Rock, might well be described as one outstanding example of good taste in landscaping and beautification in this city.

Within a short time the project will be completed and ready for inspection by the public. Situated on the brow of a wooded ravine just north of the site to be occupied by the new $250,000 water plant, the rock garden and its central fountain figure forms an attractive background to the woodland.

This garden was built for the employees by Judge I.R. Kelso of the Utilities company, but not included as a part of the plan involving the erection of the water plant and reconstruction of the street lighting system. The cost of lighting the place and planting it to flower and shrubbery will be borne by the employees, who also will maintain the project.

Has Electric Fountain

A feature of this garden spot is an electric fountain, the only one of its kind as far as is known in Southern Missouri. Four huge stone pillars form an entrance to the small park, two of the pillars being located at each end of the park and containing an ornamental lamp, and two others forming the support for a proposed illuminated sign.

Around the fountain and pool are located two plots for planting flowers and shrubbery. This summer flowers will be planted to perennials.

The large pool, including the fountain, forms the central structure of the garden. The entire garden is bounded by an attractive design of stone arranged in a tasteful manner under the supervision of Tony Haas. Around the edge of the large pool a walk has been constructed, leading from the entrance, and on the inside of the walk is a concrete, rock and brick trough for water planting. The fountain will be a bowl-shaped affair, with a circular spray which can be regulated to a diameter of from seven to 70 feet. A center spray will be forced about 20 feet high.

Night Illumination

Around the base of the fountain beneath the water surface a sealed case containing lights of seven different colors will be arranged to give a vari-colored illumination to the sprays from the fountain, forming a beautiful spectacle at night. Four floodlights concealed in the entrance pillars will also play on the fountain. Electric cables are being arranged so as to afford a changeable color scheme in the lighting.

North of the pool will be a sundial and a crystal ball also will be included in the arrangement. A pleasing feature of the beautification plans is the retaining of much of the native growth of the site. A large tree and smaller trees have been left growing at advantageous points in the garden.

It is the plan of the employees to landscape an adjacent plot of ground to the park and provide a recreation center which will include tennis courts and other similar facilities.