Riverfront Park - then and now

Order this photo

Riverfront Park had a different meaning in 1956 as automobiles were parked on the cobblestones between the Mississippi River and Water Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. The photo was taken by G.D. Fronabarger. Below, the area is seen in December 2017 with the floodwall and amphitheater. Concrete has been added to fill in the missing cobblestones washed away by the river. Previous blog: Wharf parking to end

Order this photo