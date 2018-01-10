*Menu
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Riverfront Park - then and now

Posted Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at 12:00 AM

Riverfront Park had a different meaning in 1956 as automobiles were parked on the cobblestones between the Mississippi River and Water Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. The photo was taken by G.D. Fronabarger. Below, the area is seen in December 2017 with the floodwall and amphitheater. Concrete has been added to fill in the missing cobblestones washed away by the river. Previous blog: Wharf parking to end

  • When the city removed the cobblestone/limestone blocks and rails from Broadway, I was told the stones were dumped behind my dad's service station on North Main Street (at the time, Louie Brune, my dad's business partner, was the City Street Commissioner).

    -- Posted by Carol Kranawetter on Sun, Jan 14, 2018, at 3:14 PM

