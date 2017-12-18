Main Street traffic - then and now

Order this photo

G.D. Fronabarger made this photo of Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau, probably in the late 1950s. A 1958 city directory lists Schiff's Big Shoe Store, 17 N. Main, and Graber's department store, 19 N. Main. Notice the one-way traffic. Below is a recent photo of the area.

