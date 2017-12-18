*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Recent posts
Archives

Main Street traffic - then and now

Posted Monday, December 18, 2017, at 12:00 AM

Order this photo

G.D. Fronabarger made this photo of Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau, probably in the late 1950s. A 1958 city directory lists Schiff's Big Shoe Store, 17 N. Main, and Graber's department store, 19 N. Main. Notice the one-way traffic. Below is a recent photo of the area.

Order this photo

Previous blogs:

Downtown Christmas shoppers

'Tis the season on Main Street

Main Street merchants 1925

Comments

Be the first to post a comment

Respond to this blog