Main Street traffic - then and now

- -30- then and now (8/22/18)2
G.D. Fronabarger made this photo of Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau, probably in the late 1950s. A 1958 city directory lists Schiff's Big Shoe Store, 17 N. Main, and Graber's department store, 19 N. Main. Notice the one-way traffic. Below is a recent photo of the area.
