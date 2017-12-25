Christmas Tournament at Houck Field House

Order this photo

Dec. 28, 1974 Southeast Missourian

Houck Field House was filled to capacity Friday night, Dec. 27, 1974, during the semifinal games of the 31st annual University High Christmas Basketball Tournament. The Cape Central Tigers fell to the Charleston Bluejays, 49 to 48, in a thrill-packed upset that was not decided until the closing buzzer. The Notre Dame Bulldogs pounded the Scott County Central Braves 70 to 55, thereby advancing to the finals tonight against Charleston before what is expected to be another standing-room-only audience. (Gordon L. McBride photo)

Here are photos from the championship game:

Dec. 29, 1974 Southeast Missourian

The Notre Dame Bulldogs are no doubt kings of their basketball doghouse today after winning the annual University High Christmas Tournament Saturday night in Houck Field House by a score of 51-49 over the Charleston Bluejays. Cheering was strong for both sides by the capacity crowd that packed the field house, and above is a group of Notre Dame supporters shouting their team to victory. (Gordon L. McBride photos)