f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Southeast Missourian carrier boys

Posted Monday, January 29, 2018, at 12:00 AM
Southeast Missourian carrier boys pick up their newspaper bundles in this photo that was taken about 1947, the year when the tile murals were installed on the annex that was built in 1936. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)

Here is an earlier photo of newspaper carriers:

Missourian paperboys 1941

