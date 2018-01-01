*Menu
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Marquette Cement smokestack

Posted Monday, January 1, 2018, at 12:00 AM

The Marquette Cement Mfg. plant in South Cape Girardeau is shown in September 1939. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)

