Firemen repair toys in 1935

Dec. 21, 1935 Southeast Missourian

A month ago members of Cape Girardeau's fire department sounded an appeal for old toys, promising that if Girardeans would bring in the playthings, they would repair and renovate them so that some of the needy youngsters would be sure of a visit by Santa Claus. The response was far more than our gallant firemen looked for, but they stuck by their toys and did a big job in a big way. They are shown here with some of the toys. Left to right: Chief Harry Rabe, Pink Niswonger, Vincent Unnerstall, Otto Fowler, Roy Smith, Assistant Chief R.J. Kammer and Linder Allen. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)

Once a traditional activity for the Cape Girardeau firefighters, the practice was discontinued for a period of years until it was revived in 1956. Read more in this previous blog:

