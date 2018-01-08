*Menu
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
The Schuchert Band

Posted Monday, January 8, 2018, at 12:00 AM
The members of Schuchert's Band enlisted during World War I in 1917. The band posed for a photo in the 200 block of Broadway, in front of The Daily Republican building.

Read what happened to the band in this blog by Sharon Sanders:

The boys in Dr. Schuchert's band

The band would later become the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band. Read more here:

A musical family passes the baton

