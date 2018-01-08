The Schuchert Band

- -30- then and now (8/22/18)2
The members of Schuchert's Band enlisted during World War I in 1917. The band posed for a photo in the 200 block of Broadway, in front of The Daily Republican building.
Read what happened to the band in this blog by Sharon Sanders:
The boys in Dr. Schuchert's band
The band would later become the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band. Read more here:
