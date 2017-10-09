Main and Themis - then and now

Order this photo

This photograph of Main and Themis streets in downtown Cape Girardeau was possibly made about 1929. The clock on the corner of Sturdivant Bank, at right, was removed in 1939. In the background is Common Pleas Courthouse. At left is the St. Charles Hotel. In February 1967, the hotel was razed to make room for the Sterling variety store. Below is a recent view of the area.

