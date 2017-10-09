*Menu
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Recent posts
Archives

Main and Themis - then and now

Posted Monday, October 9, 2017, at 12:00 AM

This photograph of Main and Themis streets in downtown Cape Girardeau was possibly made about 1929. The clock on the corner of Sturdivant Bank, at right, was removed in 1939. In the background is Common Pleas Courthouse. At left is the St. Charles Hotel. In February 1967, the hotel was razed to make room for the Sterling variety store. Below is a recent view of the area.

Previous blogs:

First downtown clock - Sturdivant Bank

St. Charles Hotel

Downtown Clock dedication

