f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Capaha Park oval pool - then and now

Posted Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at 12:00 AM

The oval pool at Capaha Park is seen in these undated photographs by G.D. Fronabarger.

The pool opened in 1919 and closed in 1955 when a modern pool was built nearby. A recent photo below shows the area. The modern pool no longer exists.

Read about the opening of the pool with links to more photos:

Fairground Park pool opens in 1919

