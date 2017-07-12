Capaha Park oval pool - then and now

- -30- then and now (8/22/18)2
The oval pool at Capaha Park is seen in these undated photographs by G.D. Fronabarger.
The pool opened in 1919 and closed in 1955 when a modern pool was built nearby. A recent photo below shows the area. The modern pool no longer exists.
Read about the opening of the pool with links to more photos:
Fairground Park pool opens in 1919
