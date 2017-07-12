Capaha Park oval pool - then and now

Order this photo

The oval pool at Capaha Park is seen in these undated photographs by G.D. Fronabarger.

The pool opened in 1919 and closed in 1955 when a modern pool was built nearby. A recent photo below shows the area. The modern pool no longer exists.

Read about the opening of the pool with links to more photos:

Fairground Park pool opens in 1919

Order this photo

Order this photo