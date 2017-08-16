Independence & West End Boulevard - then and now

Order this photo

July 30, 1961 Southeast Missourian

A crew from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department continues to work on putting in new pavement at the intersection of Independence and Boulevard. The truck in the center is moving through the only portion of the intersection open to traffic. Police have issued 43 citations to drivers failing to obey traffic signs at the detours.

Below is a recent photograph of the intersection. In the 1961 photo, a sign identifies Herman's Shell Service. Across the street is a Gulf station, identified in the 1962 city directory as Coburn Service Station. The building is currently Campus Auto & Tire. Goodwin Motor Co., 1415 Independence, can be seen at right in the 1961 photo. (See advertisement from the July 5, 1961 Southeast Missourian below.) The building is currently Tipton Linen. The corner building is also occupied by Tipton Linen.

