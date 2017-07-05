*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Recent posts
Archives

Delta Queen, Mississippi Queen stop at Cape

Posted Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at 12:00 AM

Order this photo

July 6, 1987 Southeast Missourian

The Delta Queen, left, and the Mississippi Queen made stops in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning, and several residents, including some Girl Scouts, turned out to greet passengers. (Mark Sterkel photos)

Order this photo

Order this photo

Order this photo

Comments

Be the first to post a comment

Respond to this blog