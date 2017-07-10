Summer School for midyear pupils

Order this photo

July 11, 1958 Southeast Missourian

These eighth graders are getting a practical mathematics lesson from Principal Fred Wilferth of Junior High and, while others in the class look on, those at the blackboard in demonstration work are Robert Thompson, Dean Houck, Pauline Ayers, Carol Cox and Lois Luebbers. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)

Summer School Classes for Last of Cape Midyear Pupils

One hundred sixty Cape Girardeau children are attending school this summer in order that the midyear graduation may be eliminated from the public school system.

They are pupils who by attending the summer session at Junior High School can overcome the handicap--if it is that--of having started school in midyear. Midyear enrollment is no longer permitted.

There are 77 taking sixth grade work to qualify them to enter the seventh grade in September, and 83 are taking eighth grade courses so they may go into the ninth grade.

They are taking basic subjects, such as language embracing reading and spelling, arithmetic and social studies, also science in the sixth grade and health in the eighth.

The session will end July 25.

Teachers of the summer classes are: Sixth grade, Mrs. Mary E. Smith, Mrs. Gladys Dye and Miss Susan Taylor; eighth, Prof. F.M. Wilferth, Mrs. Mary E. Magil and Miss Hazel Jennings.

Order this photo

Studious intent is reflected in the faces of these eighth graders at Junior High, as they, despite hot weather, tackle language problems and work towards the ultimate completion of their high school work. Mrs. Mary E. Magill instructs the class.

Order this photo

Sixth graders bend over their books and note paper in this language arts class under direction of Mrs. Mary E. Smith. Long tables in this classroom provide the working equipment. (G.D. Fronabarger photos)