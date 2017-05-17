P.M. scenes: 'A Day in the Life of Cape Girardeau'

Previous blog: Staff and community photographers hit the streets on May 7, 1987 to record on film the everyday scenes that normally don't make the news: 'A Day in the Life of Cape Girardeau' Here are more photographs from that ordinary day.

Sandy, a two-year-old golden retriever, is ready for a ride on the motorcycle at 2:30 p.m. Owner Chris Cook says Sandy can sit up, jump over the motorcycle, count and turn out the light. (Bill Chamberlain photo)

Cape Girardeau is viewed from above the Mississippi River on May 7, 1987. (Steve Robertson photo)

Robert Harris enjoys the mild weather while eating an early supper of beans and spaghetti at 3:35 p.m. (Joel House photo)

Left: Walter Stone takes apart a motor at Fred's Cycle and Small Engine shop at 3:07 p.m. (Frank Bagbey photo)

Right: Ruby Jacobs sits on her porch swing reading the Southeast Missourian at 3:45 p.m. (Joel House photo)

Michael McCoy, Charles Stubbs, Jim Helton and Robert Smith mow the grass at Southeast Missouri Hospital at 4:11 p.m. (Frank Bagbey photo)

Ballet class at Riverside Gymnastics finds teacher Jackie Hill working with students Jenny McBride, front, and Jennifer Melvin at 4:30 p.m. (Martha McBride photo)

Dana Wirth and Mike Shain wait for a cue after a commercial-break during the 5 o'clock newscast at KFVS-TV, Channel 12. (Jay Wolz photo)

David Dubs, manager of Town Plaza Cinema, adjusts a movie in the projection room at 6 p.m. The machine is designed to rewind the movie while it is being shown. (Joel House photo)

Albert Ostendorf tends his backyard garden at 6:16 p.m. (Margaret Ostendorf photo)

Alma Schrader Elementary School students knock over cans for prizes at their play day at 7 p.m. (Cheryl Lewis photo)

Angela Blumenberg, left, and Carmen McCain, ninth-graders at Central Junior High School, do some research at the Cape Girardeau Public Library at 7:55 p.m. (Martha McBride photo)

Southeast Discount Golf's club technician, Mitch Jackson, cleans clubs at 8:35 p.m. (Martha McBride photo)

Boyd Morton applies a chamois to a recently-purchased Camaro SuperSport at his shop on North Main at 9:15 p.m. Morton buys, fixes and sells a few cars in his spare time. (Don Beattie photo)

Cape Girardeau city councilman David Barklage poses with "Frank and Ed," the Bartles and Jaymes wine-cooler cutouts, at 10 p.m. at his Cutmart store. (Mark Bliss photo)