f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Recent posts
Archives

Campus School garden - then and now

Posted Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at 12:00 AM

May 19, 1956 Southeast Missourian

Youngsters start early in Cape learning about garden care. This kindergarten group, supervised by Miss Louise M. Gross at College Training School, are weeding and trimming out the flower beds. In the photo are Tom Otto, John Sheets, John Rueseler, Walter Lamkin, Fred Naeter, Cynthia Schoss and Martha Vogel. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)

The former school playground is now a parking lot. The photo below taken April 13, 2017 shows the "gum tree" at Pacific Avenue and Alta Vista Drive, at the top of "Cardiac Hill." Brandt Music Hall is seen in the distance.

The "gum tree" is a tradition at Southeast Missouri State University. Read about its history in this previous blog:

SEMO's "Gum Tree" at Cardiac Hill

