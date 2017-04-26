Campus School garden - then and now

May 19, 1956 Southeast Missourian

Youngsters start early in Cape learning about garden care. This kindergarten group, supervised by Miss Louise M. Gross at College Training School, are weeding and trimming out the flower beds. In the photo are Tom Otto, John Sheets, John Rueseler, Walter Lamkin, Fred Naeter, Cynthia Schoss and Martha Vogel. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)

The former school playground is now a parking lot. The photo below taken April 13, 2017 shows the "gum tree" at Pacific Avenue and Alta Vista Drive, at the top of "Cardiac Hill." Brandt Music Hall is seen in the distance.

The "gum tree" is a tradition at Southeast Missouri State University. Read about its history in this previous blog:

SEMO's "Gum Tree" at Cardiac Hill