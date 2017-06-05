*Menu
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Gov. John Ashcroft taken 'hostage' on train

Posted Monday, June 5, 2017, at 12:00 AM

Return with us now to those thrilling days of yesteryear.

Well, sort of, when members of the Scott County Sheriff's Posse staged a mock holdup of the St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway tourist train on June 3, 1987 near Gordonville, Missouri.

Gov. John Ashcroft, a passenger, was in the area for a dedication of the Lee-Rowan plant expansion, and to attend a fundraising activity, of which the train ride was a part. Area supporters celebrated the governor's 45th birthday nearly a month late while raising the honoree about $35,000 toward his 1988 re-election campaign.

Ashcroft boarded the train in Jackson with about 200 supporters who made the 45-minute trip to the Gordonville City Park. However, the governor rode on horseback a short distance to the park after he was taken "hostage." Another 150-200 boosters were waiting at the park for a western-style barbecue, and with a 24-square-foot birthday cake.

Previous blog:

Tourist train begins operation in Jackson

Story, photos and video:

All aboard! St. Louis Iron Mountain & Southern Railway voluteers keep tourist train rolling for 30 years

