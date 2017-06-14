Arena Park footbridge - then and now

Order this photo

June 11, 1992 Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department employee Rick Wilson constructs a barricade across the footbridge over Cape LaCroix Creek in Arena Park. The bridge was closed because it was considered structurally unsound. Below, a modern bridge over the creek is seen May 9, 2017 with Camille Johnson, left, and Alka Johnson.

Order this photo

The old wooden footbridge was surrounded by floodwaters from the Cape LaCroix Creek in 1981, as seen in this previous blog:

Kingshighway flooding 1981