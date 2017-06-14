*Menu
Southeast Missourian
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Arena Park footbridge - then and now

Posted Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 12:00 AM

June 11, 1992 Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department employee Rick Wilson constructs a barricade across the footbridge over Cape LaCroix Creek in Arena Park. The bridge was closed because it was considered structurally unsound. Below, a modern bridge over the creek is seen May 9, 2017 with Camille Johnson, left, and Alka Johnson.

The old wooden footbridge was surrounded by floodwaters from the Cape LaCroix Creek in 1981, as seen in this previous blog:

Kingshighway flooding 1981

