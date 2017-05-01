Kelly FFA, Tom Lett project

March 18, 1959 Southeast Missourian

Community beautification. These members of the Future Farmers of America chapter at Kelly High School, near Benton, Missouri, are shown as they pitched in Friday on a community project on the Chamber of Commerce property at Benton, planting multiflora rose and loblolly pine. In the background is the abandoned grade school, which has been equipped as a furniture manufacturing plant. In the foreground is the vocational agriculture instructor, Tom Lett, and the boys. From the left are Larry Lawkes, Corles Hopper, Donald Robert, Jeff Steger, Joe Michael, Dayton King, Larry Hamm, Maurice LeGrand, Kenny Lambert, Jimmy Withrow, Robert LeGrand and Ronnie Glastetter. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)