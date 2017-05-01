*Menu
Southeast Missourian
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Kelly FFA, Tom Lett project

Posted Monday, May 1, 2017, at 12:00 AM
March 18, 1959 Southeast Missourian

Community beautification. These members of the Future Farmers of America chapter at Kelly High School, near Benton, Missouri, are shown as they pitched in Friday on a community project on the Chamber of Commerce property at Benton, planting multiflora rose and loblolly pine. In the background is the abandoned grade school, which has been equipped as a furniture manufacturing plant. In the foreground is the vocational agriculture instructor, Tom Lett, and the boys. From the left are Larry Lawkes, Corles Hopper, Donald Robert, Jeff Steger, Joe Michael, Dayton King, Larry Hamm, Maurice LeGrand, Kenny Lambert, Jimmy Withrow, Robert LeGrand and Ronnie Glastetter. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)

