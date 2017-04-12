State College Pep Band 1961

Feb. 15, 1961 Southeast Missourian

The State College Pep Band presented a jazz concert at the half of the Springfield-State College cage game Monday night. The organization, members self-supported, are shown in their new uniforms at final rehearsal before the game. Rudy Gardner is the director. Front row, left to right: Gardner, Jim Dunlap, Glory Kissel, Jerry Oliver, Jim Leist, Ron Hahs, and Nick Leist. Second row: Fred Palmer, Dave Miller, John Rice, Gene Zeile, Tom Dickens, Jackie Crites and Carolyn McDill. Third row: Marsha Armentrout, Larry Johns, Barry Bennett, Ted Seabaugh, Jerry Bullock, Sylvia Cotner, Denny Schoer and Ginny Tiker. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)