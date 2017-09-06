Order this photo

Aug. 29, 1962 Southeast Missourian

Jim Springs, left, and Dan Dunagan, friends since boyhood, enjoy a hearty laugh over a hearty, charcoal-cooked Gridiron Meat Loaf, their original recipe. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)

Meat loaf, masculine version, a treat

Adventures in home cooking await those who learn to use ground beef skillfully and with ingenuity. Many men like to experiment with cooking and recipes, but few devise ones they wish to repeat.

Amateur chefs Dan Dunagan and Jim D. Springs experimented with ground beef and a new product on the market--canned cheddar cheese soup, making hamburgers and meat loaf until they came up with today's recipe. Both products take on new interest when spiced with tabasco, Worcestershire sauce and freshly ground pepper from an unrestraining hand, and both are adaptable to inside or outside cooking.

Many folks think of Labor Day as a time for visiting friends, bidding farewell to summer activities and enjoying the outside grill for one of the season's final cookouts. There is nothing like a juicy, thick hamburger cooked outdoors to a tantalizing brown, or shaped like a football and prepared in aluminum foil and cooked in low white coals or charcoal.

Cook indoors...eat outdoors...cook outdoors...eat indoors on the porch or patio on this final outdoor holiday, but do try:

Gridiron Meat Loaf

3 pounds ground beef

1 can Cheddar cheese soup

8-10 drops tabasco sauce

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 green pepper, finely chopped

1 onion, minced

1 cup finely-ground bread crumbs

4 or 5 bacon slices

Mix ingredients thoroughly by hand. Mold into shape of football and place strips of bacon over the top. Wrap loaf in foil. Place inside grill surrounded by low coals. Leave seam of foil at top so loaf can be basted with barbecue sauce. Wrap potatoes and carrots in foil and place in coals with meat. Cook until done.

Serve with sliced tomatoes and iced tea. Serves 6 to 8.

These good friends have been doing things together for many years. Both are 1956 graduates of Sikeston High School, where they played on the football team. Their wives, Brenda Bailey Springs and Judy Blanton Dunagan, are also graduates of the same school with the class of 1957.

Mr. Springs is associated with the state Department of Vocational Rehabilitation Division, and the family, including three daughters, Kem, Patti and Terri, reside in Cape Girardeau.

Mr. Dunagan is classified advertising manager of The Missourian, and he and Mrs. Dunagan reside in Cape Girardeau.