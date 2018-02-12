Otto J. Goehring's Transfer and Moving Co.

Otto J. Goehring, sitting on top of the truck, was the owner of the Transfer and Moving Co. when this photo was made in 1919. His brother, Herbert, stood on the running board of the truck. The picture was taken in the 400 block of Broadway. (Photo courtesy Flora Suedekum)

May 6, 1918 Southeast Missourian

Local and Personal

Otto Goehring, moving and transfer, 229 North Sprigg street, Phone 878.