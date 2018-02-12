*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Recent posts
Archives

Otto J. Goehring's Transfer and Moving Co.

Posted Monday, February 12, 2018, at 12:00 AM
Order this photo

Otto J. Goehring, sitting on top of the truck, was the owner of the Transfer and Moving Co. when this photo was made in 1919. His brother, Herbert, stood on the running board of the truck. The picture was taken in the 400 block of Broadway. (Photo courtesy Flora Suedekum)

May 6, 1918 Southeast Missourian

Local and Personal

Otto Goehring, moving and transfer, 229 North Sprigg street, Phone 878.

Comments

View 1 comment or respond
Community discussion is important, and we encourage you to participate as a reader and commenter. Click here to see our Guidelines. We also encourage registered users to let us know if they see something inappropriate on our site. You can do that by clicking "Report Comment" below.

  • Thank you so much Fred for posting a bit of Cape Girardeau history that was a part of my family. The trolley track in backguard was a true part of Broadway and Cape Girardeau history. Keep those memories coming. Suzanne Suedekum Vaughn

    -- Posted by CHARLES VAUGHN on Tue, Feb 13, 2018, at 8:07 PM

Respond to this blog