Otto J. Goehring's Transfer and Moving Co.

- -30- then and now (8/22/18)2
- Meet Mable at Mable's Cafe in Chaffee (8/20/18)
- Willow Grove Rockets Skate Club (8/15/18)
- Central Municipal Pool built in 1979 (8/13/18)
- Hecht's Store founder returns to Main street (8/8/18)
- Land acquired to build SEMO Port (8/6/18)
- St. Vincent's Seminary ends after 136 years (8/1/18)
Otto J. Goehring, sitting on top of the truck, was the owner of the Transfer and Moving Co. when this photo was made in 1919. His brother, Herbert, stood on the running board of the truck. The picture was taken in the 400 block of Broadway. (Photo courtesy Flora Suedekum)
May 6, 1918 Southeast Missourian
Local and Personal
Otto Goehring, moving and transfer, 229 North Sprigg street, Phone 878.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.