Carter Cab Company

Seven taxicabs owned by Carter Cab Co. are displayed at Houck Stadium, possibly in 1960 when the company purchased new Ramblers. (G.D. Fronabarger photo)

Oct. 27, 1951 Southeast Missourian

Nick Carter Jr. announced today opening of Carter Cab Co. and said the four-taxicab concern was open for business as of noon today.

Carter and his father founded Broadway Cab Co. in 1946, later selling out to the present owners. The Carters also formerly operated the Yellow Cab Co. here. They now operate Carter Auto Sales, 423 Broadway. Mr. Carter will continue operation of the auto agency and the younger Mr. Carter will operate the taxicab concern at 122 North Sprigg street. Phone number of the new company is 3988, Carter said.

July 5, 1960 Southeast Missourian

Girardeans Buy Carter Cab Co.

Curtis Kelley and his sons, Dwight, Claude and Fred Kelley, all of Cape Girardeau, today announced the purchase of the Carter Cab Co. from Nick Carter Jr.

Mr. Kelley said the company will continue to be run under the name of Carter Cab and will use the same headquarters at 122 North Sprigg. Over the weekend, seven new Rambler automobiles, painted bright yellow, were purchased by the company from Harris Motor Car Co.

While the Small Rate Cab Co. is owned by Curtis Kelley and his brother, Shannon, Mr. Kelley said the two companies are not affiliated and will be operated as two separate businesses. Curtis Kelley will now be associated with the office of the Carter Cab Co. while Shannon will manage the Small Rate Cab Co.