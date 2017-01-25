*Menu
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
"Quality Corner" - Buckner-Ragsdale in 1929

Posted Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 12:00 AM
The Buckner-Ragsdale Co. clothiers was located on the corner of Main and Broadway. The photo is looking south and was published Oct. 3, 1929 in the Southeast Missourian's 25th Anniversary Edition. Other visible signs include Sample Shoe Store and Selz Shoes.

Read more about the store's history in this previous blog:

Buckner-Ragsdale Co.

