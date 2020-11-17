*Menu
Jennifer S. Smith
Most people dont know where to begin when buying or selling a business. At Murphy Business, we guide clients through the complicated process so that they get to the closing table successfully. Jennifer Smith (formerly Hendrickson) was raised in Springfield, Missouri, and has a bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA from Southeast Missouri State University, along with two graduate degrees in banking from Vanderbilt and LSU. She is also a Board Certified Intermediary (BCI) and a Certified Merger & Acquisition Intermediary (CMAI). In addition to Murphy Business, she also owns Midwest Strategies (formerly Hendrickson Business Advisors) which offers business consulting, coaching, and customized training. Visit these businesses online at murphybusinessofcape.com and midweststrategies.com. Jennifer can be reached at j.smith@murphybusiness.com or at 573.335.1885.
Marketing Blindly and Nationally

Posted Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 10:26 AM

If you’re a savvy business owner, you know that maintaining strict confidentiality is critical when selling your business. Only a handful of people should know you’re thinking of selling: your spouse, financial planner, accountant, and attorney. Often, this element alone will push a seller toward engaging with a business broker who can market you blindly/confidentially. Having said that, marketing nationally is perhaps just as compelling a reason to engage a professional to market your business.

Most business owners have a limited sphere of influence which includes their immediate market area and maybe a few pockets of friends or acquaintances in other geographic areas. Business brokers, on the other hand, have access to all the business-for-sale websites that buyers visit in addition to a nationwide network of buyers. This provides a national reach that would be cost-prohibitive for an individual seller.

Increasingly, we’re seeing buyers from outside the seller’s market area and they are looking to:

  • Leverage their current administrative staff

  • Take advantage of low interest rates

  • Lower risk through industry and geographic diversification

  • Replicate their ability to hire and retain talent while managing virtually

What does this look like in real life? Let’s say we have a construction business located in Tennessee that is doing $3 million/year in revenue and has $750,000 in Seller’s Discretionary Earnings. The seller is looking to exit and can be replaced by a general manager who is good at leading and managing a sales team. It is very possible that a buyer who has a timber operation in North Carolina might see this blind listing on a business-for-sale website and inquire about it thinking he will spend $2.5 million on the acquisition, realize the synergies of using his timber company’s back office, put a general manager in place, and breakeven in 3 years.

As a seller, your best prospective buyer might just be outside your market and may not even be directly related to your industry. Make sure you are partnering with a business broker who can bring you all types of buyers allowing you to choose the best one for you and your family. Contact us when you’re ready for a confidential conversation about your options.

