Jennifer S. Smith
Most people dont know where to begin when buying or selling a business. At Murphy Business, we guide clients through the complicated process so that they get to the closing table successfully. Jennifer Smith (formerly Hendrickson) was raised in Springfield, Missouri, and has a bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA from Southeast Missouri State University, along with two graduate degrees in banking from Vanderbilt and LSU. She is also a Board Certified Intermediary (BCI) and a Certified Merger & Acquisition Intermediary (CMAI). In addition to Murphy Business, she also owns Midwest Strategies (formerly Hendrickson Business Advisors) which offers business consulting, coaching, and customized training. Visit these businesses online at murphybusinessofcape.com and midweststrategies.com. Jennifer can be reached at j.smith@murphybusiness.com or at 573.335.1885.
Competition

Posted Monday, November 11, 2019, at 2:44 PM

Non-competes. You’ve probably been exposed to them at some point. Perhaps you have employees sign them or maybe you have signed one yourself at some point. Non-competes are also a very important component of a business transfer.

Imagine this: You bought a high-end restaurant. Since you struck a deal between yourself and the previous owner without outside council (to save money, of course), you didn’t think about adding a non-compete to the sale agreement. Now, several months later, the previous owner has opened up another establishment in the same community. He is competing with you and taking your business since several of the ‘regulars’ are still loyal to the original owner. Unfair? Yes. Frustrating? You bet. Illegal? Sorry, no.

No matter how amicable the sale, your livelihood depends on how you structure the deal. We have seen very real situations like this in the past and its heartbreaking. Always be sure to get a good, enforceable non-compete as a part of your deal structure if you’re a buyer. If you’re a seller, be prepared for this reasonable request.

As business brokers, we’ll guide you on all the necessary components of a deal that are tailored for the business being transferred. When you’re ready to buy or sell a business, contact us.

