BBB TORCH Awards 2017
Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Cape Girardeau will present TORCH Awards to 2 businesses and 1 nonprofit and a Student of Ethics award to one student during a reception at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
These organizations are examples to emulate for anyone who wants to be trusted in the marketplace.
WSIL TV 3 Anchor Callie Carroll will emcee the event.
Three companies will be recognized for their commitments to exceptional business ethics and customer satisfaction:
- Bollinger County Abstract & Title Co., Inc., Marble Hill, Mo.
- Dutch Enterprises, Jackson, Mo.
- Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, Jackson, Mo.
Businesses are evaluated for their commitment to customer service through exceptional standards for ethical business practices. The awards committee, made up of previous winners, looks at how the company benefits customers, employees and the larger community. They also must meet BBB ethical, advertising and selling standards.
Companies and nonprofits may nominate themselves, or they may be nominated by customers or other businesses.
BBB presents winners with a crystal trophy that they can display. They may promote their status in advertising, marketing and on their websites.
One high school student will receive a Student of Ethics awards of $2,500 each to be applied toward college or trade school expenses. Student submissions were evaluated based on essays, transcripts and recommendations. The winner is:
- Amanda Mabry, Cape Central High School, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The dinner is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center. Tickets for the event are available at $25 a person, or $250 for a table of 10.
