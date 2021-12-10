Its Crunch Time!

- 2021 Toybox / Christmas for the Elderly Drop Locations (11/27/21)
Its Crunch Time!
The Christmas Season seems to be on fast-forward this year! We are two short weeks away from our holiday celebrations with family and friends. And the Cape Jaycees… they are in crunch time with one week left until the deadline for donations for Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly. With delivery right around the corner, they are spending hours making a list and checking it twice to make sure that all children and seniors in need receive gifts this Christmas.
As you continue with your preparations, please add these projects to your shopping list. Many members of our community need your support this holiday season. From lay-offs due to continued effects of COVID, to the loss of a parent in a two-income household, or the single mom trying to make ends meet, there are many families struggling this year. The elderly of our community have been hit especially hard the past couple years with periods of isolation taking a toll on their health and well-being. One “young” lady recently lost her husband and she is looking for increased security measures around her home. While others simply cannot make ends meet with minimal monthly income and increasing medical needs.
How can you help?
The Toybox is in need of gifts for babies and older children, age 10-12. These age groups are always in high demand. Young ladies this age love to receive craft sets to make their own jewelry and other projects, makeup kits, and sports equipment or outdoor games. Young men enjoy nerf toys, sports equipment, and lego or building sets to spike their imagination.
Christmas for the Elderly is in need of your financial support, through monetary or gift card donations. Due to continued precautions with this most vulnerable population due to COVID, shopping and delivery are limited to a few volunteers. Your support helps pay for items to meet their personal needs, medical supplies and equipment, grocery and pharmacy support, and a few items on their wish list. Even at 80 you have your list for Santa!
Thank you in advance for your continued support! The deadline for all donations is Friday, December 17th.
Donations for Christmas for the Elderly may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian on Broadway. Drop boxes are located at area businesses throughout Cape for gifts for Toybox. Please see the Southeast Missourian for a complete list.
(Donations for both programs may also be mailed to: Cape Jaycees, PO Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO, 63702)
