Toybox: Delivering joy, one child at a time
I am a school administrator, a wife, and an avid "sports mom" to two wonderful boys. A native of Cape Girardeau, I am currently an Assistant Principal at Cape Central High School. As an educator, I see firsthand the needs of families in our community during the holiday season. I chaired the Toybox project for 16 years for the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, and I am currently in my fifth year chairing Christmas for the Elderly, their sister holiday program for senior citizens in the community. I look forward to the Jaycee Christmas Projects every year and have made it a tradition in my family as a means to give back during the holidays!
2021 Toybox / Christmas for the Elderly Drop Locations
Posted Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 10:45 AM
Here is a complete list of locations to drop off your Toybox Donations:
Butler Supply Company
TPC
Creative Ewe Pottery
Anytime Fitness
SEMO Facilities Management
Wells Fargo
First State Community Bank
Cape Electrical Supply
Southfork Lighting
Auffenberg Kia
St. Francis ER
Fitness Plus
University school for the Young Children
Slumberland Furniture
Southeast Missourian
Monetary and Gift Card Donations for Christmas for the Elderly or Toybox may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian @ 301 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO
Cash Donations for either program may be mailed to Cape Jaycees, PO Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702
Donations are accepted through December 17, 2021
The Christmas for the Elderly program continues to limit donations to monetary assistance due to efforts to reduce the spread of COVID to our area seniors.
