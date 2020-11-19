A COVID Christmas
This holiday season will be unlike any we have seen before. Holiday traditions may have to be canceled or modified, family celebrations may be hosted through a computer screen, and some may spend the holiday isolated from those they love with an empty seat at the table. It is a COVID Christmas. A Christmas that no one wanted to see in their lifetime. However, it is also a Christmas to reflect on our blessings. This year has taught us that nothing should be taken for granted, a conversation, a hug, our jobs, our family, our places of worship, or simply a friendly smile. While it has forced us to maintain a safe distance, it has also taught us the power in looking out for one another.
During this holiday season, please remember that there are individuals in our community who live their daily lives, outside of COVID, alone. As you begin preparing for Christmas, please consider giving to the Cape Jaycee Christmas for the Elderly Project to provide for senior citizens in our county who do not have the family or finances to provide for their basic needs. Extra precautions will be taken this year to protect this vulnerable population from the dangers of COVID. In efforts to limit exposure to their homes, only monetary and gift card donations will be accepted to purchase senior requests. A limited number of volunteers will be handling the purchasing and packaging of their gifts and in cooperation with partnering agencies, deliveries will be made by those who already service our elderly in their homes. Donations will be accepted until December 11th at the Southeast Missourian on Broadway or may be mailed to Cape Jaycees, PO Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.
Thank you in advance for your generosity in the spirit of the holiday. May you find joy in the little things this Christmas season, in the midst of our COVID Christmas, a Christmas that we will never forget.
