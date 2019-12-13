Holiday Bustle
With Christmas less than two weeks away, the holiday hustle and bustle has hit many of us! Frantically shopping for the "last minute" gift, wrapping, baking and getting that last card in the mail consumes us this time of the year. The magic of the holiday is felt by all and the spirit of giving is in the air with the ring of a bell by a red kettle or a box set up in local businesses. The deadline for the Jaycee Holiday programs, Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly, is fast approaching, as members of the organization and volunteers shop, sort and fill the many requests for individuals in need in the Cape Girardeau Community for next week's delivery.
The Christmas for the Elderly program has progressively seen a greater need with an increase of fourteen individuals this year over last year's total served from the program. With an increase in applications, we are currently behind on donations. Gift cards and monetary donations are greatly appreciated at this time to allow for purchase of items still needed for our elderly clients. They can be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian or mailed to the Cape Jaycee, PO Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Thank you in advance for your support! After working 18 years on the Jaycee Projects, I continue to be amazed at the generosity of our community! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you all!
