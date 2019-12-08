Christmas for the Elderly
The day to day mundane often finds many of us mindlessly going through the motions of crawling out of a warm bed, brushing our teeth, eating a good breakfast, enjoying that first cup of coffee, and moving forward to shower and dress for another day of work. Having put in there time, many elderly members of our community are enjoying their well-deserved retirement. But for others, aging, with a limited income, poses challenges financially for many of the daily luxuries or needs that can so easily be taken for granted.
Once a year, the Jaycee Christmas for the Elderly program does what it can to help alleviate some of the stresses for these individuals by providing them with bedding, clothing, gift cards for groceries and/or prescriptions, and other basic needs. The gratitude expressed by these individuals in need is the very foundation of the Christmas Season, a time for giving.
Ms. A does not have any family around after losing her husband of 52 years. She lives on a limited social security income and is in need of new bedding for her Full size bed (sheets, mattress cover and Comforter) and a new set of pots and pans.
Mr. J is a veteran and like many of us in the area, a Cardinal Baseball fan. He would like to be allowed the luxury of a Large Cardinal Hoodie Sweatshirt to wear on these cold days.
Other needs of the elderly in the area include:
Men’s Gray, Navy or Black zip up hoodies (sz L-XXL)
Men’s and Women’s Lounge (pajama) pants (sz L - 2XL)
Diabetic socks (men’s and women’s)
Bedding (all sizes)
Gift Cards for groceries and/or prescriptions
(Monetary donations are appreciated to meet unmet needs during the 2019 holiday season)
Donations are accepted at the Southeast Missourian or may be mailed to Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Thank you in advance for your support and Merry Christmas!
