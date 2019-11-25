*Menu
Toybox: Delivering joy, one child at a time
Tracy Haggerty
I am a school administrator, a wife, and an avid "sports mom" to two wonderful boys. A native of Cape Girardeau, I am currently an Assistant Principal at Cape Central High School. As an educator, I see firsthand the needs of families in our community during the holiday season. I chaired the Toybox project for 16 years for the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, and I am currently in my fifth year chairing Christmas for the Elderly, their sister holiday program for senior citizens in the community. I look forward to the Jaycee Christmas Projects every year and have made it a tradition in my family as a means to give back during the holidays!
Christmas for the Elderly 2019

Posted Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1:47 PM

Some of my greatest Christmas childhood memories include my grandparents: Grandpa's telling of the true Christmas Story before we open gifts on Christmas Eve, Grandma's oranges on Christmas morning, which she meticulously peeled for us every year, and baking and decorating cookies for countless hours. I treasure the time spent with them and love that many of these traditions have carried over into my adulthood and include my own children today.

There are many senior citizens that are not as blessed; they do not have family around at Christmas, no grandchildren to share their day with or siblings to join in celebration. Through the Cape Jaycee Christmas for the Elderly program, we do our best to bring joy to these valued members of our community during the holiday season. In collaboration with Health and Senior Services, Aging Matters and other support services in the county, we receive applications for senior citizens in need. From basic cleaning supplies and toiletries to pajamas, bedding, warm weather gear, pharmacy and grocery gift cards, and more, community donations allow us to gift them with their needs and requests at Christmas. The Jaycees thank you in advance for your continued support of the program. Gift and monetary donations may be made at the Southeast Missourian now through December 17th. For a list of needs for these gifts, please follow our Blog or see below. May you have a blessed season!

2019 CFE Needs / Requests

Warm Gloves, Scarf and Hat (Men’s)

Heavy/Warm Sock Hat (Men’s)

Zip-up Hoodie (XXL - Gray - (Men’s)

Deck of Cards (2)

Good Smelling After Shave

Butterscotch Candy

Cinnamon Candy

Pony Tail Holders and Soft Headbands

Pepsi (cans)

Body Lotion (2)

Perfume (Women’s) (2)

Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Soft Rollers

Flowery Body Wash

Box of Chocolates

Flowery Bath and Hand Lotion

Black Eyebrow Pencil

Men’s Cologne (2)

Chocolates with caramel

White Chocolate

Women’s 3X Shirts

Women’s Pants (XL) - Goes together

Women’s PJs (XL)

Night Gown (3X)

House Shoes (7 ½- Women’s)

Coat (Women’s 3X)

Ankle Socks (Women’s 71/2) (2)

Full Sheets

Set of Pots and Pans

Deep Fryer

DVD Player

Diabetic Socks

King Size Sheets

King Size Comforter

Women’s PJs (3X)

Cat Food and Treats

Men’s 42 Jeans

Tennis Shoes (Men’s 11 ½)

Boots (Men’s 11 ½)

Thermal Socks (Men’s)

Lounge Pants (Men’s 42 or 2X)

Full size mattress cover

Women’s Ballerina Flats (9 ½)

Tennis Shoes (Women’s 9 ½ )

Women’s Capris (4X)

Bra 48D

Underwear (Women’s 12/13)

Ankle Socks (Women’s)

Queen Sheets

Queen Mattress Cover

Queen Comforter

Towels

Cleaning Supplies

Basic Toiletries

Women’s PJ Bottoms (4X)

Depends (M, L)

Sweeper Duster

Socks (Men’s 10-12)

