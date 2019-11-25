Christmas for the Elderly 2019
Some of my greatest Christmas childhood memories include my grandparents: Grandpa's telling of the true Christmas Story before we open gifts on Christmas Eve, Grandma's oranges on Christmas morning, which she meticulously peeled for us every year, and baking and decorating cookies for countless hours. I treasure the time spent with them and love that many of these traditions have carried over into my adulthood and include my own children today.
There are many senior citizens that are not as blessed; they do not have family around at Christmas, no grandchildren to share their day with or siblings to join in celebration. Through the Cape Jaycee Christmas for the Elderly program, we do our best to bring joy to these valued members of our community during the holiday season. In collaboration with Health and Senior Services, Aging Matters and other support services in the county, we receive applications for senior citizens in need. From basic cleaning supplies and toiletries to pajamas, bedding, warm weather gear, pharmacy and grocery gift cards, and more, community donations allow us to gift them with their needs and requests at Christmas. The Jaycees thank you in advance for your continued support of the program. Gift and monetary donations may be made at the Southeast Missourian now through December 17th. For a list of needs for these gifts, please follow our Blog or see below. May you have a blessed season!
2019 CFE Needs / Requests
Warm Gloves, Scarf and Hat (Men’s)
Heavy/Warm Sock Hat (Men’s)
Zip-up Hoodie (XXL - Gray - (Men’s)
Deck of Cards (2)
Good Smelling After Shave
Butterscotch Candy
Cinnamon Candy
Pony Tail Holders and Soft Headbands
Pepsi (cans)
Body Lotion (2)
Perfume (Women’s) (2)
Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies
Soft Rollers
Flowery Body Wash
Box of Chocolates
Flowery Bath and Hand Lotion
Black Eyebrow Pencil
Men’s Cologne (2)
Chocolates with caramel
White Chocolate
Women’s 3X Shirts
Women’s Pants (XL) - Goes together
Women’s PJs (XL)
Night Gown (3X)
House Shoes (7 ½- Women’s)
Coat (Women’s 3X)
Ankle Socks (Women’s 71/2) (2)
Full Sheets
Set of Pots and Pans
Deep Fryer
DVD Player
Diabetic Socks
King Size Sheets
King Size Comforter
Women’s PJs (3X)
Cat Food and Treats
Men’s 42 Jeans
Tennis Shoes (Men’s 11 ½)
Boots (Men’s 11 ½)
Thermal Socks (Men’s)
Lounge Pants (Men’s 42 or 2X)
Full size mattress cover
Women’s Ballerina Flats (9 ½)
Tennis Shoes (Women’s 9 ½ )
Women’s Capris (4X)
Bra 48D
Underwear (Women’s 12/13)
Ankle Socks (Women’s)
Queen Sheets
Queen Mattress Cover
Queen Comforter
Towels
Cleaning Supplies
Basic Toiletries
Women’s PJ Bottoms (4X)
Depends (M, L)
Sweeper Duster
Socks (Men’s 10-12)
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.