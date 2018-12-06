*Menu
Toybox: Delivering joy, one child at a time
Tracy Haggerty
I am a school administrator, a wife, and an avid "sports mom" to two wonderful boys. A native of Cape Girardeau, I am currently an Assistant Principal at Cape Central High School. As an educator, I see firsthand the needs of families in our community during the holiday season. I chaired the Toybox project for 16 years for the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, and I am currently in my fifth year chairing Christmas for the Elderly, their sister holiday program for senior citizens in the community. I look forward to the Jaycee Christmas Projects every year and have made it a tradition in my family as a means to give back during the holidays!
Facing the Holidays Alone; CFE 2018

Posted Thursday, December 6, 2018, at 9:05 PM

Holiday parties, cookie exchanges, and shopping excursions with family and friends keeps many individuals busy during the Christmas season. It is often difficult to find the time to do everything that you need or want this time of the year with calendars overflowing with events and invites. However, this is not true for everyone. For many senior citizens in our area, Christmas is a lonely time of the year.

Ms. M lives in a one bedroom apartment on a fixed income. With no family around, she faces the holidays alone. Ms. M struggles with health issues, living with diabetes and heart disease. She fills her days resting, reading, and enjoys cooking, even for one. She would like a crockpot this Christmas with new kitchen towels and dish clothes. Additionally, she needs cleaning supplies and a mop, broom and dustpan for light housekeeping.

Additional needs for Christmas for the Elderly are gloves and hats, bath towels and wash clothes, bedding (size twin - king), toiletries, and paper products (toilet paper, kleenex, and paper towels). Monetary donations and gift cards for groceries and pharmaceutical needs are appreciated. All donations may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian by December 13th.

Christmas for the Elderly is sponsored by the Cape Jaycees. A grant from the Senior Services Board partially funds the project, but the support of community is critical to meeting the needs of senior citizens in our area during the holiday season. Thank you in advance for your continued support and generosity to this holiday project!

