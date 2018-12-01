*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
Toybox: Delivering joy, one child at a time
Tracy Haggerty
I am a school administrator, a wife, and an avid "sports mom" to two wonderful boys. A native of Cape Girardeau, I am currently an Assistant Principal at Cape Central High School. As an educator, I see firsthand the needs of families in our community during the holiday season. I chaired the Toybox project for 16 years for the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, and I am currently in my fifth year chairing Christmas for the Elderly, their sister holiday program for senior citizens in the community. I look forward to the Jaycee Christmas Projects every year and have made it a tradition in my family as a means to give back during the holidays!
Recent posts
Archives

A Kind and Gentle Soul; CFE 2018

Posted Saturday, December 1, 2018, at 6:16 AM

Mr. K lives alone with only his dog, “Alf” , as a companion. With a limited income and no family for financial support, “extras” are a luxury that he cannot afford, and many months, making ends meet is a struggle. He is a proud man and asking for assistance isn’t something he takes lightly. He stated, “I know there are others in worse shape then me, anything is appreciated.”

Mr. K suffers from heart disease and struggles with mobility making daily tasks difficult. This holiday season he has requests a warm robe, size XL, house shoes, size 12, (both of which are worn out after 8 years), new bath towels, Purina Dog Food and rawhide chews for “Alf”, and gift cards for Walmart for grocery and pharmacy needs.

A kind and gentle soul, it is an honor to assist this struggling gentleman through the Christmas for the Elderly program.

Other needs for the program are women’s Pajamas, size L-XXL, Queen Size Bedding, sweats for men and women, sizes M-3X, cleaning supplies and toiletries. Please continue to watch for additional stories and individual needs for the Elderly of Cape Girardeau County.

Gift and monetary donations are accepted at the Southeast Missourian at 301 Broadway in Cape Girardeau for CFE.

Comments

Be the first to post a comment

Respond to this blog