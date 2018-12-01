A Kind and Gentle Soul; CFE 2018
Mr. K lives alone with only his dog, “Alf” , as a companion. With a limited income and no family for financial support, “extras” are a luxury that he cannot afford, and many months, making ends meet is a struggle. He is a proud man and asking for assistance isn’t something he takes lightly. He stated, “I know there are others in worse shape then me, anything is appreciated.”
Mr. K suffers from heart disease and struggles with mobility making daily tasks difficult. This holiday season he has requests a warm robe, size XL, house shoes, size 12, (both of which are worn out after 8 years), new bath towels, Purina Dog Food and rawhide chews for “Alf”, and gift cards for Walmart for grocery and pharmacy needs.
A kind and gentle soul, it is an honor to assist this struggling gentleman through the Christmas for the Elderly program.
Other needs for the program are women’s Pajamas, size L-XXL, Queen Size Bedding, sweats for men and women, sizes M-3X, cleaning supplies and toiletries. Please continue to watch for additional stories and individual needs for the Elderly of Cape Girardeau County.
Gift and monetary donations are accepted at the Southeast Missourian at 301 Broadway in Cape Girardeau for CFE.
