Toybox: Delivering joy, one child at a time
Tracy Haggerty
I am a school administrator, a wife, and an avid "sports mom" to two wonderful boys. A native of Cape Girardeau, I am currently an Assistant Principal at Cape Central High School. As an educator, I see firsthand the needs of families in our community during the holiday season. I chaired the Toybox project for 16 years for the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, and I am currently in my fifth year chairing Christmas for the Elderly, their sister holiday program for senior citizens in the community. I look forward to the Jaycee Christmas Projects every year and have made it a tradition in my family as a means to give back during the holidays!
Holiday Jaycee Projects 2018

Posted Friday, November 30, 2018, at 7:20 PM

December is here and with the hustle and bustle of the season, volunteers with the Cape Jaycees are busying preparing for the 2018 Christmas projects, Toybox and Christmas for the Elderly. Once again, we are seeking the support of the Cape Girardeau and surrounding area to bring joy to our youngest and oldest members of the community.

Toybox, in collaboration with Toys For Tots, will be delivering toys to children, ages 1-13, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau. They are in need of sports related toys, dolls, Nerf toys, craft sets, and other age appropriate toys. Donations are being accepted at area businesses until December 18th with scheduled delivery on the 20th.

Christmas for the Elderly will deliver on December 15th, (in two short weeks!), to senior citizens in Cape Girardeau County. The project receives an annual grant from the Senior Services Board but additionally depends on the support of individual donations to meet the needs of our applicants. Gifts may be donated to the Southeast Missourian until December 13th. Cleaning supplies, toiletries, gift cards for pharmacy needs and groceries, monetary donations, and other daily living needs are appreciated. Please watch the Southeast Missourian for specific needs and requests in the coming days. Thank you for your continued support!

