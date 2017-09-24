*Menu
Canine Advocate
Melanie Coy
Melanie Coy has been a pit bull fancier for 29 years. She's also been involved in obedience and other training and showing animals. Coy became involved in animal legislative issues in the mid-80s to dispel myths about the pit bull breed and fight against breed-specific laws. She advocates responsible dog ownership through training and educational programs, and helps shelters make dogs more adoptable.
What Do We Do About Irresponsible Owners?

Posted Sunday, September 24, 2017, at 6:54 AM

I spent Monday evening watching the live stream of the proceedings in Springfield Missouri regarding the enactment of the Pit Bull ban within the city. It was one of those “shake my head” hearings built on misconceptions and emotional testimony from both sides.

First, I want to say I am always angry with owners of any breed when there is a dog bite incident. I have a zero tolerance of unprovoked bites especially when I consider how many wonderful, solid temperament dogs die every day because of the lack of suitable homes. This position does not make me popular with the new age notion of “save them all” but I stand by it unwavering.

This latest action by the Springfield city council comes on the heels of an attack on two very young children in their own backyard. When I read the information on these attacks I do my best to dig through all available information to find the little details which normally will paint a very different picture of what the sensation seeking media has chosen to present. In this case, the story remains the same except in the first days there was much speculation these two children somehow provoked this attack. It is irrelevant whether this is true but what is relevant is no one addressed this issue insuring this attack did not happen. Dogs only do what we allow and the bottom line is, barring health issues, dogs do NOT suddenly turn vicious.

Springfield, just like 99.9% of other communities considering breed specific ordinances, had the power to address this issue long before they ever banned/restricted the breed within their city limits. With proper enforcement, running at large not only keeps a town safe, it also lowers the numbers of unchecked litters being produced. In listening to their head of animal control speak, it did not take much to figure out why their ordinances have not been effective either in the past or now. Without proper training and knowledge of canine behavior, without consistent enforcement of existing ordinances, without the confidence to do a task as demanding as animal control, what do you expect Springfield?

One of the questions I have had since I first became involved with Springfield, was where are the problem areas? One councilwoman did in fact ask that question and many speakers also mentioned, the north side. As is always the case, budget cuts and the fact they only have seven animal control officers available was noted as the problem. Springfield, you know where your problem lies and even with limited resources and officers, why do you think regulating those not causing a problem will have any effect on dogs running at large?

In the same breath testifying to the woes of no money and the need for an updated shelter, this same department head mentioned he was planning to put in for an enforcement officer for the breed ban at a salary of $30,000-$40,000. This left me scratching my head. If you can find the funds for an eighth officer whose position is nothing other than enforcement, how is it you cannot use these same funds to provide training such as what is available through the Missouri Animal Control Association, for your existing officers, not only insuring their safety but the safety of your community and its companion animals?

This officer mentioned his people were also at risk from the dogs being picked up by the city. As someone with extensive knowledge of canine behavior, I can tell you when you have someone operating on an adrenaline rush, ANY dog will respond in kind. A stranger comimg at a dog aggressively, in a manner which sets off the genetic code of fight or flight is going to be putting themselves at risk. When your personal feelings toward a certain breed also come into play, what do you expect? Of course, you are going to create a risk. Dogs do not reason like a human being. Instinct alerts them to an impending problem and they act like dogs because that is what they are, dogs.

The question was also asked about other breeds being placed under restriction. Just like we heard during the push for a ban in Montreal, German Shepherds are already on the radar. Springfield has no problem targeting individual breeds while completely ignoring the fact they are allowing the problem owners to skate by on the corpses of the animals they are too irresponsible to own.

That brings us to the title of this entry, what to do about irresponsible owners. Anyone in this field knows this is not a breed issue but an issue with irresponsible dog owners who will continue to be a problem until the dog population within our cities goes to zero. There are several groups who very enthusiastically promote zero numbers of companion animals but we would hope, sanity will have some say in that notion. In this case, a seemingly intelligent city councilman said on a taped recording of this hearing “we can’t do anything about the irresponsible owners, so yes, we’re going to eliminate the dogs”.

Springfield’s decision is made and it is based on that exact attitude. Dealing with the people is too hard, so we are going to deal with the symptom. I have equated this thought more than once to the notion of eliminating children to eliminate child abuse. In one of my archived posts I presented a proposed ban on men, since they are the majority of the offenders in violent crimes. This may seem facetious and extreme but it clearly illustrates what this notion of destroying dogs versus addressing the real problem means. Eliminating the victim does not eliminate the offender.

Springfield, you can remove ALL breed language from your ordinances and have the power to address the problem. You can use the funds suggested for adding another non-professional to your payroll to pursue the training for your people in both animal control and your shelter. You can go right to the source of your problem and you do in fact know where most of that problem resides and you will see positive, effective change within your city. You have got to lose the laziness as represented in your attitude or you will never have resolution.

The responsible owners are not asking for special consideration. They are asking for equal protection under the law. You owe that equal protection to them and you have been hired by ALL those willing to take a stand to resolve the problem to use your resources to insure animal control does its job. Animal control exists to insure the safety of our communities and its companion animals. It is time to open your eyes and see the truth, not your misguided notion of destroying that which you do not understand.

Comments

  • What do we do about drunk drivers?

    What do we do with shoplifters?

    What do we do with breaking-and-entering's?

    PROSECUTE, to the fullest extent of the law.

    The dog? The dog should receive a *comprehensive and competent behavior and temperament evaluation to determine whether or not he/she is a genuine threat to public safety or just a dog in a lousy, human-imposed situation.

    (*- Not an evaluation administered by some hack of a behaviorist bought and paid for by a city, animal control or DA's office)

    Team Pit-a-Full Dog Training & Rehabilitation

    Denver, CO

    -- Posted by Chef David Edelstein on Sun, Sep 24, 2017, at 8:32 PM
  • *

    Truer words have never been spoken. You have most eloquently stated the situation exactly as it is!

    -- Posted by Melanie Coy on Sun, Sep 24, 2017, at 9:22 PM

  • We who work in the animal welfare industry, (shelters, rescues or animal control agencies), should check our attitudes and the way we respond to people who need to turn in an animal, even if we believe the person is acting irresponsibly. Our egos, judgment or body language shouldn't get in the way of being respectful to people or helpful to animals. We should answer the phone and be available to answer questions. If people can't reach us when they're in dire circumstances they are more likely to make decisions that are potentially injurious or life-threatening to animals. Our primary objective should be to help people and save animal lives, not impose our sense of moral decency on them. Helping and being accessible is our opportunity to give an animal a new leash on life through rehoming, spay/neuter or a safe haven until the owner gets a handle on their personal situation. Instead let's give people a smile, a word of encouragement, and no judgment. We won't win people over or influence them favorably for the cause of humaneness and enlightenment if we scorn them and make them feel worse than they already do for not being able to take care of their pet.

    -- Posted by Gloria Dorsey on Mon, Sep 25, 2017, at 11:59 AM

  • Name calling and disparaging others never helps.

    -- Posted by Gloria Dorsey on Mon, Sep 25, 2017, at 12:02 PM

  • Pit bulls, the only "pet" that needs to be trained NOT to kill.

    Pit bulls have killed 18 Americans so far in 2017. All other breeds combined killed 5. In 2016. it was 24 deaths by pits and 6 by all other breeds combined. Pit bulls killed 29 Americans in 2015. All other breeds combined killed 5. The numbers are compelling, 71 people killed by pit bulls against 16 by all other breeds combined. Pit bulls, 5-6% of the population, have killed 4½ times more often than all other breeds combined since January 1, 2015. I see a trend in those numbers. Pit bulls are banned in dozens of countries, more than 937 US jurisdictions and all US military bases. Evidently, there are a lot of other people that can see the trend as well. What is the most numerous animal in shelters?... Go look at any shelter's website, they are full of unadoptable pits. What other breed needs a paid, professional lobby? www.dogsbite.org collects data on all dog attacks. You can see the numbers there as well. It is past time to ban pit bulls. Spay and neuter the purpose bred blood sport animal into extinction. #WontBackDown #SpayNeuterPitsToExtinction

    -- Posted by Lewis Heifner on Mon, Sep 25, 2017, at 12:42 PM
  • *

    Comment to Gloria: I fail to see where you've made any relevant point regarding this post. There were no names called. As a former manager of an open admission, I do know exactly where you're coming from. As someone with an extensive resume which gives me background in those I've challenged in the matter of experience, I can back up my impeachment of the testimony I witnessed last week. As an owner of the American Pit Bull Terrier since 1979, I can also speak in the matter of breed.

    -- Posted by Melanie Coy on Mon, Sep 25, 2017, at 6:46 PM
  • *

    Comment to Lewis: Once again your media generated statistics do not surprise me. You've managed to promote your hate & death mongering to yet another community. You prey on ignorance and generate fear to insure your handler has a continued source of income. I find you pathetic as I do all your kind. Hate will consume you someday I just pray it is not at the price of any more innocent dogs who're already paying for the stupidity of humans!

    -- Posted by Melanie Coy on Mon, Sep 25, 2017, at 6:49 PM

  • Pit Bulls were once known as "nanny dogs" because of how kind and protective they were of children .

    http://i.pinimg.com/736x/45/77/ae/4577ae03d4978084b305381172cc26a1.jpg

    -- Posted by Rick Scaggs on Mon, Sep 25, 2017, at 8:27 PM

