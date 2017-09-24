What Do We Do About Irresponsible Owners?
I spent Monday evening watching the live stream of the proceedings in Springfield Missouri regarding the enactment of the Pit Bull ban within the city. It was one of those “shake my head” hearings built on misconceptions and emotional testimony from both sides.
First, I want to say I am always angry with owners of any breed when there is a dog bite incident. I have a zero tolerance of unprovoked bites especially when I consider how many wonderful, solid temperament dogs die every day because of the lack of suitable homes. This position does not make me popular with the new age notion of “save them all” but I stand by it unwavering.
This latest action by the Springfield city council comes on the heels of an attack on two very young children in their own backyard. When I read the information on these attacks I do my best to dig through all available information to find the little details which normally will paint a very different picture of what the sensation seeking media has chosen to present. In this case, the story remains the same except in the first days there was much speculation these two children somehow provoked this attack. It is irrelevant whether this is true but what is relevant is no one addressed this issue insuring this attack did not happen. Dogs only do what we allow and the bottom line is, barring health issues, dogs do NOT suddenly turn vicious.
Springfield, just like 99.9% of other communities considering breed specific ordinances, had the power to address this issue long before they ever banned/restricted the breed within their city limits. With proper enforcement, running at large not only keeps a town safe, it also lowers the numbers of unchecked litters being produced. In listening to their head of animal control speak, it did not take much to figure out why their ordinances have not been effective either in the past or now. Without proper training and knowledge of canine behavior, without consistent enforcement of existing ordinances, without the confidence to do a task as demanding as animal control, what do you expect Springfield?
One of the questions I have had since I first became involved with Springfield, was where are the problem areas? One councilwoman did in fact ask that question and many speakers also mentioned, the north side. As is always the case, budget cuts and the fact they only have seven animal control officers available was noted as the problem. Springfield, you know where your problem lies and even with limited resources and officers, why do you think regulating those not causing a problem will have any effect on dogs running at large?
In the same breath testifying to the woes of no money and the need for an updated shelter, this same department head mentioned he was planning to put in for an enforcement officer for the breed ban at a salary of $30,000-$40,000. This left me scratching my head. If you can find the funds for an eighth officer whose position is nothing other than enforcement, how is it you cannot use these same funds to provide training such as what is available through the Missouri Animal Control Association, for your existing officers, not only insuring their safety but the safety of your community and its companion animals?
This officer mentioned his people were also at risk from the dogs being picked up by the city. As someone with extensive knowledge of canine behavior, I can tell you when you have someone operating on an adrenaline rush, ANY dog will respond in kind. A stranger comimg at a dog aggressively, in a manner which sets off the genetic code of fight or flight is going to be putting themselves at risk. When your personal feelings toward a certain breed also come into play, what do you expect? Of course, you are going to create a risk. Dogs do not reason like a human being. Instinct alerts them to an impending problem and they act like dogs because that is what they are, dogs.
The question was also asked about other breeds being placed under restriction. Just like we heard during the push for a ban in Montreal, German Shepherds are already on the radar. Springfield has no problem targeting individual breeds while completely ignoring the fact they are allowing the problem owners to skate by on the corpses of the animals they are too irresponsible to own.
That brings us to the title of this entry, what to do about irresponsible owners. Anyone in this field knows this is not a breed issue but an issue with irresponsible dog owners who will continue to be a problem until the dog population within our cities goes to zero. There are several groups who very enthusiastically promote zero numbers of companion animals but we would hope, sanity will have some say in that notion. In this case, a seemingly intelligent city councilman said on a taped recording of this hearing “we can’t do anything about the irresponsible owners, so yes, we’re going to eliminate the dogs”.
Springfield’s decision is made and it is based on that exact attitude. Dealing with the people is too hard, so we are going to deal with the symptom. I have equated this thought more than once to the notion of eliminating children to eliminate child abuse. In one of my archived posts I presented a proposed ban on men, since they are the majority of the offenders in violent crimes. This may seem facetious and extreme but it clearly illustrates what this notion of destroying dogs versus addressing the real problem means. Eliminating the victim does not eliminate the offender.
Springfield, you can remove ALL breed language from your ordinances and have the power to address the problem. You can use the funds suggested for adding another non-professional to your payroll to pursue the training for your people in both animal control and your shelter. You can go right to the source of your problem and you do in fact know where most of that problem resides and you will see positive, effective change within your city. You have got to lose the laziness as represented in your attitude or you will never have resolution.
The responsible owners are not asking for special consideration. They are asking for equal protection under the law. You owe that equal protection to them and you have been hired by ALL those willing to take a stand to resolve the problem to use your resources to insure animal control does its job. Animal control exists to insure the safety of our communities and its companion animals. It is time to open your eyes and see the truth, not your misguided notion of destroying that which you do not understand.
Respond to this blog
